Europa League: Sevilla sink Wolves, Shakhtar bury Basel

Sevilla reached the semifinals of the Europa League on Tuesday after Lucas Ocampos’ late header secured a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Five-time competition winners Sevilla face Manchester United in Cologne on Sunday thanks to a brilliant header from Argentine Ocampos with less than two minutes left on the clock which gave them a deserved 1-0 win.

Sevilla dominated their English opponents over the course of the match, as a tired-looking Wolves’ dreams of European glory ended with a whimper.

Premier League outfit Wolves thought they were set to make the perfect start in the 11th minute when Adam Traore set off on a sensational surge towards goal from his own half and was chopped down in the area by Diego Carlos.

However Raul Jimenez, who had scored all of his previous eight penalties for Wolves, sent a weak spot-kick towards Yassine Bounou, who could hardly believe his luck as he batted the Mexican’s tame shot aside.

Sevilla began to take control of the tie and playmaker Ever Banega whipped in a fizzing cross that Lucas Ocampos did brilliantly to guide into the bottom corner and send his team into the semis.

In Gelsenkirchen Shakhtar Donetsk thumped Basle 4-1 to set up an intriguing tie against Inter Milan in Monday’s semifinal.

The Ukrainian side got off to a flyer thanks to Brazil-born Moraes, who headed home Marlos’ corner with less than two minutes on the clock, and they never looked back from that point on.

Taison put Shakhtar two ahead 20 minutes later when his deflected shot flashed past Basle’s bamboozled goalkeeper Dorde Nikolic.

Alan Patrick put the result beyond doubt from the penalty spot with 14 minutes left after Taison’s burst into the box was ended by a clumsy challenge from Basle defender Yannick Marchand.

Shakhtar rounded off a fine display in the 88th minute when right-back Dodo combined with Tete before smashing home a superb finish.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel’s close range strike for Basle a minute into stoppage time made no difference to a thumping defeat for the Swiss.

