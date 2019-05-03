Europa League: Lacazette, Aubameyang Fire Arsenal; Chelsea Hold Frankfurt

Arsenal took a huge step towards the Europa League final as a double from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s late strike earned a 3-1 semifinal, first leg win over Valencia on Thursday.

Valencia’s bright start was rewarded with Mouctar Diakhaby’s away goal, but Lacazette quickly turned the game around with two goals in eight minutes before Aubameyang’s late strike gave the Gunners a two-goal advantage to defend at the Mestalla on May 9.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is a Europa League specialist having won the competition three times when in charge at Sevilla.

And the Spaniard’s decision to start Lacazette and Aubameyang together against his former side was richly rewarded despite a terrible start from the hosts.

The Gunners are desperate not just for silverware in Emery’s first season but the guarantee of Champions League qualification for next season that winning the Europa League would bring.

They still have work to do with their terrible away record this season likely to give Valencia plenty of encouragement.

Elsewhere, Chelsea drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt in their semifinal first leg with Pedro grabbing a crucial away goal for the London club on the stroke of halftime.

The draw meant Chelsea set a record of 16 successive matches unbeaten in the Europa League, breaking Atletico Madrid’s mark from 2011-12.

Serbian hotshot Luka Jovic put the hosts ahead after 23 minutes, stooping to head past the outstretched Kepa Arrizabalaga off a cross from compatriot Filip Kostic.

The goal was the 21-year-old’s ninth of the competition and 26th this season but Frankfurt failed to press home their advantage, running out of energy in a second half dominated by the visitors.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek blasted just wide in the 42nd minute and fed the ball through the Frankfurt defence to Spanish winger Pedro who hammered in a low left-foot shot.

Chelsea were far livelier after the break, in a reversal of the first 40 minutes, with the hosts having a close escape when David Luiz rattled the crossbar from a 55th minute free kick.