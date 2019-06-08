Euro 2020: Spain, Serbia Cruise

Three-time former champions Spain strolled past the Faroe Islands 4-1 and Ukraine hammered struggling Serbia 5-0 in Friday’s Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures.

Spain captain Sergio Ramos opened the scoring after six minutes before Jesus Navas doubled the lead just before the 20-minute mark.

Klaemint Olsen headed in from a corner after half an hour but the 102nd ranked side in the world’s hopes of a surprise comeback were diminished four minutes later by a Teitur Gestsson own goal.

The Spaniards made sure of the three points and remained unbeaten at the top of Group F with defender Jose Gaya’s first international goal with 14 minutes to play.

Sweden beat Malta 3-0 to retain second spot.

In Group D, Republic of Ireland’s James McClean said pre-match criticism of his teammates by Denmark players served as motivation as they claimed a 1-1 draw in Copenhagen.

Elsewhere, Ukraine humiliated Serbia in Lviv to leave the visitors, who qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, rooted to the bottom of the group without a win in their opening three matches.

Schalke’s Evgen Konoplyanka scored twice as the Ukrainians stayed top of Group B and five points ahead of reigning European champions Portugal who have played a game fewer.

Poland also continued their unbeaten start as they squeezed past North Macedonia 1-0 thanks to Krzysztof Piatek’s second-half effort.