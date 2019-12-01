Euro 2020: Portugal drawn with France, Germany

Portugal face a major hurdle if they are to defend their European Championship crown after coming out in the same Euro 2020 group as Germany and reigning World champions France in Saturday’s draw in Bucharest.

Both the world and European champions have been put together in a high-calibre Group F alongside Germany, who will play all their group games in Munich.

That is where Joachim Loew’s team will face France in their first match on June 16 and then Portugal on June 20.

“It is the hardest group, but we must accept it. It means we will have to be ready right away,” said France coach Didier Deschamps.

Group F will be completed by one of the winners of the play-offs to be played next March, leaving open several possibilities including Hungary, who will play two games in Budapest should they make it.

With the four best third-placed sides all going through, it is very possible all three will progress to the last 16, but Loew is in no doubt France – who followed their 1998 World Cup triumph by winning Euro 2000 – are the strongest team.

Meanwhile, England were drawn with Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D, with Gareth Southgate’s team to play group games at Wembley, which will also host the semifinals and the July 12 final.

That group will be completed by the team to emerge victorious from Path C in the play-offs – either Serbia, Norway, Israel and Scotland.

England will kick off at home to Croatia on June 14 in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semifinal, which was won by the Croatians.

Italy will face Turkey in Rome in the tournament’s opening game on June 12, with Switzerland and Euro 2016 semifinalists Wales also in that section, Group A.

The Netherlands, on the rise after missing Euro 2016 and the last World Cup, face Ukraine and Austria along with another play-off winner in Group C.

The Full Draw

Group A (Rome and Baku): Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B (Copenhagen and St Petersburg): Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C (Amsterdam and Bucharest): Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Playoff winner D *

Group D (London and Glasgow): England, Croatia, Playoff winner C, Czech Republic

Group E (Bilbao and Dublin): Spain, Sweden, Poland, Playoff winner B

Group F (Munich and Budapest): Play off winner A *, Portugal, Germany, France

* If Romania win playoff A, they will be moved to Group C and the winners of playoff D will move to Group F.

PLAYOFF GROUPS (to be played in March)

Playoff A: Iceland, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria

Playoff B: Bosnia, Slovakia, Ireland, Northern Ireland

Playoff C: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Israel

Playoff D: Kosovo, North Macedonia, Georgia, Belarus