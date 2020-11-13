Euro 2020: Hungary qualify at the death; Scotland, Macedonia through

Hungary qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Iceland thanks to a late equaliser from Loic Nego and a stoppage-time winner by Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarians will join Portugal, France and Germany in Group F at next year’s tournament, with the first and third of those games to be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Elsewhere, North Macedonia will go to a major tournament for the first time in their history after a Goran Pandev goal gave the Balkan nation a 1-0 win away to Georgia in their Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final on Thursday.

Pandev scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute in Tbilisi, allowing the country who sit 65th in Fifa’s world rankings to secure their place in the finals of the postponed European Championship, which is now set to go ahead in June and July next year.

Scotland beat Serbia on penalties on Thursday to qualify for what will be their first major tournament in 23 years.

Luka Jovic’s late equaliser for Serbia cancelled out Ryan Christie’s opener and took the play-off final in Belgrade to extra time, and eventually penalties.

Scotland, who have not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, then triumphed 5-4 in the shoot-out and will go on to play England, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at the finals.

