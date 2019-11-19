Euro 2020: Denmark, Switzerland book tickets as Italy annihilate Armenia

Denmark and Switzerland secured spots at Euro 2020 at the expense of the Republic of Ireland on Monday as Italy completed a perfect qualifying campaign with a brutal rout of Armenia.

Ireland needed to beat Denmark in Dublin to clinch qualification for next year’s 24-team European Championship finals, but Matt Doherty’s late header was only enough to earn Mick McCarthy’s men a 1-1 draw at the Aviva Stadium.

A scrappy contest swung the visitors’ way when the unmarked Martin Braithwaite stuck out a boot to divert a Henrik Dalsgaard cross into the net on 73 minutes.

However, Ireland scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 in Copenhagen in June and they repeated the feat here as Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Doherty headed in an Enda Stevens cross with five minutes left.

Switzerland secured top spot with a 6-1 away win against minnows Gibraltar as Cedric Itten scored twice, with skipper and Arsenal outcast Granit Xhaka netting their final goal.

Italy had already wrapped up qualification from group J but they saved their best for last, making it 10 wins from 10 by hammering Armenia 9-1 in Palermo with seven different scorers.

Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile and Nicolo Zaniolo both scored braces, while Nicolo Barella and Alessio Romagnoli found the net before Chelsea midfielder Jorginho converted a penalty.

Riccardo Orsolini came off the bench to score on his Italy debut and Federico Chiesa finished off the scoring after Edgar Babayan had pulled one back for Armenia.

It was an 11th straight win in all for Mancini’s side, with Italy scoring nine times in a game for the first time since beating the USA 9-0 at the London Olympics in 1948.

Having wrapped up a historic first qualification for a major tournament three days earlier, Finland lost 2-1 to Greece in Athens, while Bosnia and Herzegovina head to the playoffs after finishing fourth in the group following a 3-0 win in Liechtenstein.

Gerard Moreno scored twice as group F winners Spain rounded out their qualifying campaign with a 5-0 destruction of Romania at a barely half-full Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.