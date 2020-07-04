Eucharia Anunobi Shares Words of Wisdom: “May You Not Shoot Yourself in the Leg!”

Eucharia Anunobi has shared some words for folks who have a penchant for blaming diabolical forces for their mistakes.

While she did not name names, the actress-preacher called out those who do not like to take responsibility for their actions, saying, “Never misuse privileges!”

She continued, “Because when the door gets shut in your face. It might never be opened again. Then you start blaming witches and wizards.”

She added, “May you receive wisdom and have your mind transformed and renewed ,to treasure privileges! May you not shoot yourself in the leg in Jesus powerful name.”

