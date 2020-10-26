Eucharia Annuobi Lays Heavy Curses On Colleague who Called Uche Elendu a Clout Chaser

Eucharia Annuobi has stepped into the matter and proceeded to lay heavy curses on a colleague who called Uche Elendu a clout chaser following the vandalisation of her store.

The Nollywood veteran and pastor, visited Elendu’s ‘Killer Curves Beauty Store’ along with Monalisa Chinda and Elendu to check out the scene.

Recall that fellow Nollywood actress, Doris Oganla had called Uche Elendu out on Instagram, stating that the video of vandalisation the actress put up was not of her own store and was only using the event for clout, warning people not to fall for the scam of raising money for her business.

Well, Eucharia Annuobi appeared really miffed as she checked out the place herself and proceeded to lay heavy curses on anyone who said the actress was using the event for her selfish gains.

During her fire and brimstone prayer session, she made sure to add that such people will will never own a shop and if they do, it will be razed down by fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

