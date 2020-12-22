Eucharia Annuobi Labels Sychophants Twin of Judas Iscariot and Offspring of Satan

Eucharia Annuobi did not mince words in describing sychophants and money lovers in a new social media post.

The actress and pastor labelled folks who clamour for money so bad not caring whose ox is gored as ‘twin of Judas Iscariot and Offspring of Satan”

She noted that for some, the love of money turns them to ‘yes people’ where they cannot speak truth to others because of the monetary benefits they stand to gain from such people.

Eucharia Annuobi addressed the issue of nepotism as well as folks who cheat others of due renumeration due to greed in her post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

