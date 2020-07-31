Eucharia Annuobi Calls Out Thefts and it’s Many Forms of Expression

Eucharia Annuobi has called out everyone involved in theft one way or the other.

The actress took to Instagram to condemn theft and listed some of the ways stealing is expressed.

In her post, Eucharia Annuobi classified the following as theft – “Undue increase in prices if items you sell to make profit, having sex with rich men or women for the purposes of getting expensive items that you can call wealth, collecting money to be paid to someone and you turn around and you give a minute fraction because you’re the middle man or the contact person, high class prostitution and wickedness”, all of these she condemned strongly.

She went on to advise that ill-gotten wealth fritters away noting that things should be said exactly as they are.

