EU Questions Buhari over CJN Onnoghen’s Suspension

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has raised concern with the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

In a statement on Saturday, the mission questioned the process and timing of the suspension of Justice Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement comes a day after President Buhari appointed and swore in Justice Tanko Mohammed as acting CJN.

The EOM stressed that with less than three weeks to the polls, there was a need for political parties and their candidates, as well as the electorate to be confident of the independence of the judiciary.

It wondered why Justice Onnoghen was suspended at a time so close to the swearing-in of justices for Electoral Tribunals and the hearing of election-related cases.

The mission, therefore, called on all parties to follow the processes provided for in the Constitution and to respond calmly to any issue raised.

