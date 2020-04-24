Etinosa Idemudia Replies Troll Who Body-Shamed Her

Etinosa Idemudia has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and she has just read a troll for filth, who attempted to body-shame on Instagram.

It all started after Etinosa shared a new photo of herself, and while many people had kind things to say, one troll decided to say nasty things about her belly. “With tummy like bag,” said the troll.

And Etinosa calmly schooled her on how the media contributed to how unkindly women look at their bodies.

“You have to correct your mentality about beauty,” she told the troll, “Your mind thinks only flat tummy should be flaunted. My dear that is a lie magazines feed you with.”

And she said a lot more.

See the exchange below:

