Etinosa apologises to Apostle Suleman over ‘side piece’ remark

Nigerian actress and internet celebrity, Idemudia Etinosa, has apologised to Apostle Johnson Suleman over their recent spat, saying her comments were ‘an expensive joke blown out of proportion’.

The light-skinned filmmaker had recently charged ‘men of God’ to stop condemning those who bleach.

In the statement, Etinosa alleged that men of God’s ‘side piece’ are members of the bleaching gang. She, however, didn’t give a name or explain what she means by a ‘side piece.’

Her comments came on the heels of a message by Apostle Johnson Suleman at his church – Omega Fire Ministries International – warning his congregant against the use of bleaching cream.

Many had thought the actress was attacking the clergyman, but she has now apologised on Instagram and begged for Apostle Suleiman’s forgiveness.

See her post below.