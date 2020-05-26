Ethiopian Show Promoter Carpets Burna Boy, Says Davido is the ‘King’

Burna Boy’s latest attack on Davido has stirred conversations especially on the continent, with many people weighing in to address the matter.

It all started last week when Burna chalked down Davido’s industry to his father’s wealth. Many people has disagreed with this.

And now, Ethiopian Show Promoter, Konjo Leyla, has shared her thoughts.

Per Instablog9ja, she spoke about the duo’s impact on the continent, saying:

“Now here is the thing, at the moment, most people feel like Burna Boy is the biggest artist in Africa, I don’t feel like that, he is not. The reason why he is not is because he still has more work to do in the countries in Africa. This is a true story, when it comes to Africa, David is the king, believe or not, period! Nobody can take away that from him when it comes to overall Africa. Let me tell you why, I have booked so many shows for David. 95% of bookings is David, the demand is so high. Nigerians are probably going to say Wizkid and Burna Boy are bigger, but they can’t tell me that when it comes to East Africa, we know David is the king.“

