Ethiopian Army Chief Shot Dead in Failed Coup

Seare Mekonnen, chief of staff of the Ethiopian army, has been shot dead alongside Ambachew Mekonnen, regional governor of Amhara, amid a reported coup attempt in the northern region.

According to Reuters, the two were killed in separate attacks after a general tried to seize control of power in Amhara.

The army chief and another retired general were reportedly shot dead by the former’s bodyguard during a meeting in his official’s home in Addis Ababa.

Seare was shot dead alongside his adviser in Bahir Dar, Amhara’s capital, on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the office of Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister.

Billene Seyoum, the PM’s spokesman, was quoted as telling journalists a “hit squad” led by Asaminew Tsige, Amhara’s security chief, invaded a meeting where the governor was and shot him dead.

“Several hours later in what seems like a coordinated attack, the chief of the staff of the national security forces Seare Mekonnen was killed in his home by his bodyguard in Addis Ababa,” Seyoum was quoted to have said.

The bodyguard is said to have been apprehended while Asaminew is still on the loose.

In a TV broadcast shortly after the incident, the PM urged Ethiopians to unite in the face of “evil forces” set on dividing the country.