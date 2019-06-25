Ethiopia Coup Leader Killed by Govt Forces

The suspected ringleader of Saturday’s failed coup attempt in Ethiopia’s Amhara region has been shot dead, police say.

Brig Gen Asaminew Tsige was killed as he attempted to escape from his hideout in Amhara’s capital, police added.

According to the government in Addis Ababa, the country’s army chief Gen Seare Mekonnen was killed while trying to foil the coup.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged Ethiopians to unite against “evil” forces set on dividing the country.

Flags are flying at half-mast after the government declared a day of mourning to mark the deaths of loyalists.

Gen Seare and Amhara governor Ambachew Mekonnen, who was also killed on Saturday, were seen as close allies of the prime minister.

A heavy contingent of pro-government forces has been deployed in Amhara’s capital, Bahir Dar, and the federal capital, Addis Ababa.

The internet has been shut across the country, days after services resumed following an unexplained blackout of more than a week.