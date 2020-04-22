Ethic’s ‘Soko’ Video Pulled Down as Ezekiel Mutua Threatens Legal Action

Mdundo is reporting that Kenyan group Ethic entertainment recently suffered a major blow after their ‘Soko’ video was pulled down from YouTube.

Per the outlet, the video was reportedly pulled down after the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) under the leadership of Dr Ezekiel Mutua filed a complaint against it, on grounds that the video is offensive to women, and appears to champion violation of women rights by normalizing prostitution.

“Do these perverted producers have children? How does a sane adult try to normalize rape, prostitution or paedophilia in the name of gengetone hits? The video Soko by Ethic is despicable immorality that should be condemned by all right thinking people,” Ezekiel Mutua posted.

He later noted that the video had successfully been pulled down, adding that KFCB was in talks with security agencies to take legal action against the group. “We are pleased to report that the video Soko by Ethic Entertainment has now been taken down from YouTube following the complaint we filed yesterday. The Board will take up the matter with security agencies to ensure that the culprits face law for promoting defilement of girls,” he said.