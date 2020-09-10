Etebo thrilled with Galatasaray deal

Oghenekaro Etebo is delighted to complete a loan deal with Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray.

The 24-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish club Getafe.

He will now spend the 2020/21 campaign at Galatasaray after agreeing to join Fathi Terim’s side from Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City on a one-year loan deal on Wednesday.

“I am very happy to come to such a big and historic club. I thank our president and our vice presidents for their warm welcome. I really felt at home. See you at the championship at the end of the season,” Etebo told the club’s official website.

“On this occasion, I would like to thank our President, all technical staff and all our fans for a warm welcome.”

