Etebo out of Super Eagles friendlies

Galatasary midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has been ruled out of the international friendly match between Nigeria and two North African countries – Algeria and Tunisia – later this month.

The Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, said on Monday that Etabo pulled out after he sustained an injury in club’s lone goal defeat to Kasımpaşa FC at the weekend in a Turkish league encounter.

Ibitoye said most of the players are expected to arrive in the team’s camp at Hotel Die Zeit, Austria.

Etebo’s withdrawal comes after Napoli forward Victor Osimhen had on Sunday asked to be excused from the two matches and was replaced by Paul Onuachu of Belgian club Genk.

Osimhen, with the rest of the Napoli squad, skipped the Serie A tie against Juventus after a couple of players tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Super Eagles officials and backroom staff arrived in the team’s training camp in Austria in the early hours of today (Monday) aboard Turkish Airlines.

Nigeria are scheduled to play reigning African champions Algeria on Oct. 9, before engaging the Tunisia national team on Oct. 13.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

