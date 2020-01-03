Etebo joins Getafe

Spanish outfit Getafe have completed the loan signing of Nigerian international Oghenekaro Etebo from Stoke City.

Etebo has joined Los Azulones on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign, while the Madrid-based club will also have an option to tie him to a permanent deal.

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas had requested to club president Angel Torres to land a central midfielder after Markel Bergara announced to the club his desire to retire due to the multitude of injuries he has suffered.

Twenty-four-year-old Etebo previously has played in La Liga – representing Las Palmas 14 times in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign, although he was unable to prevent their relegation at the time.

The midfielder had been on loan in the Canary Islands from Portuguese side Feirense, before subsequently joining Stoke in the summer of 2018 for €7.2m before representing Nigeria at the World Cup.

However, Etebo started just eight league games this campaign and Stoke – struggling in England’s second tier – needed to reduce their wage bill.

Etebo was a prominent player under Nathan Jones but fell out of favour when Michael O’Neill took charge in November. He recovered from injury but there was a hint that he had not done enough in training to warrant selection.

He had not played for Stoke since limping out of a defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in October and he is now understood to be waiting for a visa to complete his move to Spain.