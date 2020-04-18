Estranged Wife of Oluwo of Iwo Releases Alleged Private Video of Him

Queen Chanel Chin has shared a video alleged to be the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, which shows him preparing his marijuana.

Recall that the former couple announced their separation in December, and they have since been embroiled in a nasty separation drama, with the Queen making wild accusation.

Now, Chanel Chin, who is the daughter of reggae artiste Ludlow Chin, better known as Bobo Zaro, has shared a video that appears to be the king preparing his marijuana. Apparently, she shared this to malign him.

Check it out below:

Oluwo of Iwo had yet to address this.