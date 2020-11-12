Estranged Wife of Alaafin of Oyo Cries Out Over Threats to Life

An estranged wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has cried out on social media over alleged threats to her life.

Queen Aanu who is said to have relocated out of the palace after her marriage to the 82-year-old monarch crashed, took to her Instagram post to raise the alarm.

The estranged wife who welcomed a set of twins in 2018, making it the third set the Alaafin of Oyo birthed, alleged that ever since she walked out of the marriage, her life has be n in danger.

She accused the monarch of a failed kidnap attempt, disclosing her reason for walking out of the union with the octogenarian as inability to continue to live in bondage.

Queen Aanu asked that Oba Lamidi Adeyemi be held responsible if anything happens to her and/or her children.

