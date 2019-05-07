Esin Hails Appointment of Okocha, Kanu, Babangida as Eagles’ Afcon Motivators

A former international, Etim Esin has lauded the appointment of former Super Eagles stars, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo and Tijanni Babangida, saying they will greatly motivate the present squad at the forthcoming AFCON in Egypt.

Recently, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed the trio as scouts and motivational figures for the national team as the Super Eagles prepare to go in search of their fourth AFCON title in June.

The legends have been assigned the role of monitoring the activities of the Super Eagles’ opponents leading to the finals in Egypt and report to Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr, and will continue their assignment in Egypt during the championship.

Reacting to the appointment, the international who played professional football in Belgium for AA Gent and Lokeren reiterated that Okocha, Nwankwo and Babangida’s presence in the team’s dressing room will give the players psychological boost.

“The appointment of Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo and Tijani Babangida as motivational figures for the Super Eagles is a step in the right direction,” he said.

“With their pedigree in the game, they will have a lot to offer the team at the AFCON in Egypt. For instance, if they go into the team’s dressing room during half time, they will motivate the boys to do better in the second half.

“When the boys see such legends in their dressing room, they will surely get motivated to put in their best.”