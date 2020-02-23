Erykah Badu’s fragrance that smells like her vagi*a sells out in 19 minutes

American R&B legend, Erica Abi Wright popularly known as Erykah Badu has announced that her “Badu P*ssy Premium Incense” sold out in just 19 minutes.

Badu caused a stir a fortnight ago when she announced that she would be releasing the incense that smells like her own vagina.

She, however, took to her verified Instagram page on Friday to thank her fans for pre-ordering the incense in less than 20 minutes.

“Well guys, thank you for making our debut of ‘Badussy’… sell out in a matter of 19 minutes,” 48-year-old Badu said in a video on her IG page.

The incense was available for pre-sale on Thursday, February 20, at a cost of $50.

The Badu World Market website states the product

“was created with the ashes of Badu’s underwear. Pure resin, handmade, sun dried. Also created with essential oils and herbs.”

In a previous interview with Black Enterprise, Badu stated that she recognizes the power that’s been attached to her for so many years, “There’s an urban legend that my p***y changes men,” she says about the rumours that have been going around for years.

“The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives,” she added.

The eclectic artist launched Badu World Market. Items that are available for purchase include bespoke clothing and accessories, as well as apothecary goods and traditional music merch. And, of course, what Badu calls her “superpower”—that incense that smells like her vagina.