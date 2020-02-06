Erykah Badu Set to Release New Perfume That Smells Like Her Vagina

Avid fans of Erykah Badu will finally get the opportunity to smell like her vagina.

The legendary singer reportedly has been working on different items for her new online store, one of which is a fragrance that smells like her body part. And she announced the new perfume, called Badu’s Pussy, in an interview with 10 Magazine, which she said is an “olfactory tribute to what Badu calls her ‘superpower.’”

“There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men,” she said. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

She explained the process of making the fragrance, which included burning some of her underwear. “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” she said. “Even the ash is part of it.”

She also revealed that she no longer wears underwear, so she didn’t care about offering them up. “The people deserve it!” she said. The new scent will be available through her Badu World Market store on Feb. 20.

We can’t wait!