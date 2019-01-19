Erykah Badu Finally Comments on the R. Kelly Controversy

Erykah Badu has finally talked about R. Kelly weeks after producer dream hampton revealed the names of the artistes who refused to appear on the R. Kelly documentary.

Recall that the six-part docuseries premiered on January 3 on Lifetime, and features interviews with women like Kitti Jones and Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, and also tells the story of how all the adults in late singer Aaliyah’s life betrayed her.

Speaking on how she executive-produced the documentary, hampton says, via Detroit Free Press, that several musicians, all of whom have collaborated with Kelly, were asked to participate in the docuseries but turned downed the opportunity. They are Erykah Badu, JAY-Z, Dave Chappelle, and Lady Gaga. Also, Questlove, Mary J. Blige, and Lil’ Kim also turned down the opportunity to speak.

“I mean, most people just don’t want to touch it,” dream hampton said. “I remember [Questlove] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.”

For many weeks, Badu refused to speak about why she didn’t want to call out R. Kelly, and now has finally been pressured by a fan during an Instagram exchange.

According to Badu: “Love has very little to do with supporting others’ bad decision. Love is wisdom.”

