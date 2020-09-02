Erick Morrillo Known for ‘I Like to Move it’ Hit, Dies at 49

Erick Morillo,the DJ known for producing the hit single, ‘I Like To Move It’ is dead.

The 49-year-old was found dead in Miami Beach on the morning of Tuesday, September 1, TMZ reports.

As per the outlet, the circumstances surrounding the death of the 3 time DJ Awards winner for ‘Best House DJ’ is yet unknown.

Erick Morillo was most famous for producing the 90s electro dance hit which he released under the pseudonym Reel 2 Reel in 1993.

Prior to his death, Morillo who was also a 3-time winner of “Best International DJ” was arrested in Miami on sexual battery charges after he turned himself over to police on August 6.

The alleged victim claimed she and Morillo had gone to his place after a gig where they had both been Djing.

She alleged that she woke up naked with Erick also naked next to her after she refused his sexual advances before going to sleep.

