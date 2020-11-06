Erica Nlewedim’s Treadmill Video Stirs a New Twitter Challenge

Yesterday, Erica Nlewedim took to her Instagram Stories to share the photos of the treadmill she got from a fan. She later included a video of herself dressed in a bodycon dress, and in heels, walking the mill.

The video soon went viral, inspiring her fans, the Elites, to kick off a treadmill challenge. While some uploaded videos of themselves walking their own mill, other uploaded hilarious videos lifted from other sources.

