Erica Nlewedim’s Treadmill Video Stirs a New Twitter Challenge

Yesterday, Erica Nlewedim took to her Instagram Stories to share the photos of the treadmill she got from a fan. She later included a video of herself dressed in a bodycon dress, and in heels, walking the mill.
Check it out below:
Elites are not joking at all chai🤣🤣🤣🤣💃💃💃💃. Be like say hashtag for tomorrow is #EricaTreadmillChallenge. Let’s step on their dicks with our 7 inches heels on our treadmills. Those who don’t have can go to the gym or simply hype 💃🔥. Let’s parry💃💁♀️ #EricaPepperDem pic.twitter.com/cHqoFOeSmP
— Bervelyn (@Bervelynnnnnn) November 5, 2020
The video soon went viral, inspiring her fans, the Elites, to kick off a treadmill challenge. While some uploaded videos of themselves walking their own mill, other uploaded hilarious videos lifted from other sources.
See the reactions below:
Hubby couldn’t workout with me, so I had to sha look for a way to record my own video😩. I hope the view is good enough oh!
🎵: True love by @wizkidayo
Challenge inspired by: @EricaNlewedim Let’s have fun!!! #EricaTreadmillChallenge pic.twitter.com/71i0OrQXtk
— Proud Elite⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Bloomiesmeadows) November 6, 2020
Elites let's Run Dem lmao 😂😂😂😂😂 #EricaTreadmillChallenge pic.twitter.com/fkFqu1QIes
— Retired Shipper⭐ (@Cebile_pupu) November 5, 2020
Here is my own treadmill challenge video 😋 #EricaTreadmillChallenge#EricaPepperDem 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iaWE4DY5gr
— flourish (@truth_icon1) November 5, 2020
One for the male Elites.😂😂😂😂❤
Song: True Love by @wizkidayo
Challenge inspired by: @EricaNlewedim #MadeinLagos #ElitesXWizkidFc#EricaTreadmillChallenge #EricaPepperDem pic.twitter.com/CWZiyqaIJR
— Glory ⭐🇿🇦 #EliteForLife📌 (@glorious_geee) November 6, 2020
So Erica walked on her just received treadmill in heels this morning and guess who broke a sweat and burned some calories💁🏼♀️💁🏼♀️ of Cos R&D ediots😹😹😹
Tueh!!!#EricaPepperDem #EricaTreadmillChallenge pic.twitter.com/eUHQcvA8qg
— D Taurean (WE DID EVERYTHING🙈🙊) (@lambo_onyx) November 5, 2020
Today is going to be fun😂😂😂#EricaTreadmillChallenge pic.twitter.com/90eGZ33mmr
— Pisces⭐ (@dollyy_q) November 6, 2020
Male Elites doing the Treadmill challenge 😂😂😂#EricaTreadmillChallenge pic.twitter.com/7xbpMiHAbR
— 🚀🌟Lisa🌟🚀 (@kween__Lisa) November 5, 2020
I trust you… Anyways here’s mine #EricaTreadmillChallenge#EricaPepperDem https://t.co/6ewy6VrT0f pic.twitter.com/lCjMp19DM4
— Stony (@stonykool) November 5, 2020