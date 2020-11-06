Erica Nlewedim’s Treadmill Video Stirs a New Twitter Challenge

Yesterday, Erica Nlewedim took to her Instagram Stories to share the photos of the treadmill she got from a fan. She later included a video of herself dressed in a bodycon dress, and in heels, walking the mill.

Check it out below:

Elites are not joking at all chai🤣🤣🤣🤣💃💃💃💃. Be like say hashtag for tomorrow is #EricaTreadmillChallenge. Let’s step on their dicks with our 7 inches heels on our treadmills. Those who don’t have can go to the gym or simply hype 💃🔥. Let’s parry💃💁‍♀️ #EricaPepperDem pic.twitter.com/cHqoFOeSmP — Bervelyn (@Bervelynnnnnn) November 5, 2020

The video soon went viral, inspiring her fans, the Elites, to kick off a treadmill challenge. While some uploaded videos of themselves walking their own mill, other uploaded hilarious videos lifted from other sources.

See the reactions below:

Hubby couldn’t workout with me, so I had to sha look for a way to record my own video😩. I hope the view is good enough oh!

🎵: True love by @wizkidayo

Challenge inspired by: @EricaNlewedim Let’s have fun!!! #EricaTreadmillChallenge pic.twitter.com/71i0OrQXtk — Proud Elite⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Bloomiesmeadows) November 6, 2020

So Erica walked on her just received treadmill in heels this morning and guess who broke a sweat and burned some calories💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️ of Cos R&D ediots😹😹😹

Tueh!!!#EricaPepperDem #EricaTreadmillChallenge pic.twitter.com/eUHQcvA8qg — D Taurean (WE DID EVERYTHING🙈🙊) (@lambo_onyx) November 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

