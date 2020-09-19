Erica Nlewedim’s GoFundMe Rakes in $42, 000 in 12 Days!

Erica Nlewedim is the star she thinks she is.

Recall that the actress got kicked out of the show two weeks ago following her messy fight with the show’s biggest contender, Laycon, whose sexual advances she had rejected.

Erica’s exit from the show hurt many people, especially her fans. And to prove a point, they created a GoFundMe on her behalf and have been pooling funds they would have used in voting for her. They are aiming to raise at least $100,000 for her before the end of the show.

And surprisingly, the account has raked in a whopping $42, 000 in the 12 days since it was created.

Will they hit their target? See the link to the Erica Nlewedim GoFundMe page here.

