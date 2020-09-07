Erica Nlewedim’s GodFundMe Rakes in Over $14, 000 in Eight Hours!

Erica Nlewedim is getting all the love she deserves!

The ex-Big Brother Naija housemate got kicked out of the reality TV show yesterday after her shocking fight with the show’s biggest contender, Laycon.

Many of her fans were heartbroken, and to heal, they decided to channel the monies they would have used in voting for her into accounts they set up her for, like the GoFundMe, which has now raked in over $14, 000 in the eight hours it was set up.

Check out the page here.

And here’s what folks think about this:

