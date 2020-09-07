Erica Nlewedim’s GodFundMe Rakes in Over $14, 000 in Eight Hours!

Erica Nlewedim is getting all the love she deserves!

The ex-Big Brother Naija housemate got kicked out of the reality TV show yesterday after her shocking fight with the show’s biggest contender, Laycon.

Many of her fans were heartbroken, and to heal, they decided to channel the monies they would have used in voting for her into accounts they set up her for, like the GoFundMe, which has now raked in over $14, 000 in the eight hours it was set up.

Check out the page here.

And here’s what folks think about this:

Just went to boil some water for about 5 mins

From $13k to $14k Erica, you are loved.#WeLoveErica pic.twitter.com/1FVfllsbTH — EricaStan🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@EricaEliteStan) September 7, 2020

Since there’s no Erica to watch, they are now monitoring her go fund me.

Who’s the content again? pic.twitter.com/6pytnGgcFc — Eki || Elite Defense. (@ekiloui) September 6, 2020

Non Elite has left the bbn channel to monitor Erica’s gofundme growth 😂😂😂😂. She is the show!!! Y’all will never have peace of mind #BBNaija

GoFundMe pic.twitter.com/PX1M8sXK5C — Erica’s Free Spirit (@purehearterica) September 6, 2020

10k!!! This gives me joy. I'm happy Erica is out. Better for the money to go to her. Love you Erica pic.twitter.com/xQ8NdwASiw — Zulu Asks (@zuluasks) September 7, 2020

