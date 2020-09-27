Erica Nlewedim’s Fans, the Elites, Raise the #BBNaija N30m Cash Prize as Gift to Her

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Erica Nlewedim’s Fans, the Elites, Raise the #BBNaija N30m Cash Prize as Gift to Her

Erica Nlewedim won this season, no doubt.

Recall that the actress got kicked out of the show three weeks ago following her messy fight with the show’s biggest contender, Laycon, who has now been declared the winner of the show.

Erica’s exit from the show hurt many people, especially her fans. And to prove a point, they created a GoFundMe on her behalf and have been pooling funds they would have used in voting for her, with the aim of raising $100,000.

And surprisingly, the account has raked in a whopping $66, 453 as at press time, which translates to around N30 million according to the current market rate.

See the link to the Erica Nlewedim GoFundMe page here.

,

Related Posts

Laycon Emerges Winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show!

September 27, 2020

Nengi, Neo & Vee Have Been Evicted From the Big Brother Naija House

September 27, 2020

Kunle Afolayan Releases Statement in Response to Mike Ezuruonye’s Accusation

September 27, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply