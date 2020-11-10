Erica Nlewedim’s Fans, Elites, Have Unveiled their Magazine: Check it Out

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Erica Nlewedim’s Fans, Elites, Have Unveiled their Magazine: Check it Out

Erica Nlewedim’s fans, the Elites, have outdone themselves yet again.

The wild fanbase has now unveiled their own digital magazine which features their queen, her achievements, her journey before and after the Big Brother Naija show, and more.

Reacting to the news, Erica tweeted her gratefulness to them: “Thank you my beautiful family for creating a top notch magazine!”

Check out the magazine:

,

Related Posts

Beyoncé Sends Mo’Nique and Mariah Carey an IVP x Adidas Box

November 10, 2020

Runtown and Adut Akech are Stunning for Versace Holiday Campaign

November 7, 2020

Ceec Nwadiora Shows Off Enviable Body for 28th Birthday Photoshoot

November 6, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply