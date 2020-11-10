Erica Nlewedim’s Fans, Elites, Have Unveiled their Magazine: Check it Out

Erica Nlewedim’s fans, the Elites, have outdone themselves yet again.

The wild fanbase has now unveiled their own digital magazine which features their queen, her achievements, her journey before and after the Big Brother Naija show, and more.

Reacting to the news, Erica tweeted her gratefulness to them: “Thank you my beautiful family for creating a top notch magazine!”

Thank you my beautiful family for creating a top notch magazine! — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 10, 2020

Check out the magazine:

Goodmorning Elites. So for today’s magazine some groups of elites made for Erica, below is a link which all elites can access, tap it and share. We shall discussater in the day our fav parts of the magazine. Link below. #EricaXElitesMag https://t.co/WgvwHhaRFN pic.twitter.com/A0XDuS1Ntm — Bervelyn (@Bervelynnnnnn) November 10, 2020

Wahala for who no like Erica , and come be say no be Elites #EricaXElitesMag pic.twitter.com/15M6cqC2C3 — Queen Erica (@NCGeng) November 10, 2020

