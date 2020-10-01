Erica Nlewedim’s Fans Close Off Her GoFundMe With a Whopping $71, 000

Erica Nlewedim really won this season.

Recall that the actress got kicked out of the show three weeks ago following her messy fight with the show’s biggest contender, Laycon, who was eventually declared the winner of the show.

Erica’s exit from the show hurt many people, especially her fans. And to prove a point, they created a GoFundMe on her behalf and have been pooling funds they would have used in voting for her, with the aim of raising $100,000.

And surprisingly, the account has raked in a whopping $66, 453 on the same day Laycon was announced the winner, an amount which was approximated to be around N30 million, according to the current market rate. The same amount Laycon was given as cash prize by the organisers of the Big Brother Naija.

Still, Erica’s fans didn’t stop.

They have now raked in a whopping $71, 887, and now have finally decided to close the account, making met over 75% of their initial goal.

So since the GFM is being taken down. I made a video of my personal faves cause I'm going to miss it😭. Thank you @ekiloui @Bervelynnnnnn @Miss_Veraaa @JayJaySarps @ProfZode and all of you for doing all that you do. God bless you♥️ pic.twitter.com/WLlr1VsvEW — Baby G⭐⭐ (@Amumpaire_) September 30, 2020

See the link to the Erica Nlewedim GoFundMe page here.

