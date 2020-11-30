Erica Nlewedim Wins Eloy Award for Influence

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Erica Nlewedim Wins Eloy Award for Influence

Congratulations to Erica Nlewedim!

The actress has emerged the winner of this year’s Eloy Award for Influence, beating other brand influencers in the category. And this comes mere days after she and Kiddwaya arrived in Sierra Leone as special guests to the ongoing House Salone reality Tv show.

Shortly after she was announced the winner of the Eloy Award, Erica took to her Twitter to write this:

See the announcement and the award plaque:

, ,

