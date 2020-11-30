Erica Nlewedim Wins Eloy Award for Influence

Congratulations to Erica Nlewedim!

The actress has emerged the winner of this year’s Eloy Award for Influence, beating other brand influencers in the category. And this comes mere days after she and Kiddwaya arrived in Sierra Leone as special guests to the ongoing House Salone reality Tv show.

Shortly after she was announced the winner of the Eloy Award, Erica took to her Twitter to write this:

Elites we won!!!! ✨✨🌟🌟🌟🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽 ELOY AWARD FOR INFLUENCE! Thank you!!! — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 29, 2020

See the announcement and the award plaque:

The moment Erica @EricaNlewedim was announced as the winner of ELOY AWARDS as brand influencer ❤️❤️❤️❤️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/jhMxforiy7 — ⭐Earn⭐ 🇿🇦i think she liked the flowers🇿🇦 (@Mrskc_M) November 29, 2020

Win after win after win…..Erica⭐⭐⭐✔️

Congratulations Erica… pic.twitter.com/N0o2rZAR9b — BrianBanana🍌⭐ (@BrianBanana1) November 29, 2020

