Erica Nlewedim Wants to Relax and Be Taken Care of. Here’s What Her Elites are Saying

Erica Nlewedim just wants to be pampered for now.

The actress took to her Twitter last night to tweet what she yearns for, thereby stirring a competition among fans who love her to bits.

I just want to be pampered and babied by someone. I don’t want to be an adult anymore,” said the actress who recently bagged two major deals from Nigerian Breweries PLC, and fans are competing for her attention already.

See her post and some of the most hilarious reactions:

