Erica Nlewedim Twerks Up a Storm at Her Lagos Meet-and-Greet

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Erica Nlewedim Twerks Up a Storm at Her Lagos Meet-and-Greet

Erica Nlewedim is such a happy soul.

Fans of the actress hosted her at a luncheon in Lagos yesterday, where they partied and had fun together. And videos making rounds on social media include the moment she broke into her signature dance moves, twerking for the fans who screamed in excitement.

Check out the moments below:

Related Posts

Tabria Majors Wins Halloween With Stunning Tribute to Beyoncé

November 1, 2020

Williams Uchemba is Getting Married, Shows Off Fiancée

October 31, 2020
floyd mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Confirms His Daughter’s Pregnancy

October 31, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply