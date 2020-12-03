Erica Nlewedim Thanks Sierra Leone After Successful Visit to House Salone

Erica Nlewedim is back, and the first thing the star girl did was to thank her hosts in Sierra Leone.

Recall that she and Kiddwaya had been invited as special guests to the country’s reality Tv show, House Salone, where they met and encouraged the contestants in the foremost show. The couple also were treated like royalty in the western African country.

Now they are back and Erica is thankful. “Finally back in Nigeria! I want to say a big thank you to the beautiful people of Sierra Leone who showed us so much love,” she wrote on her Twitter, adding, “I love you!”

See her post:

Finally back in Nigeria! I want to say a big thank you to the beautiful people of Sierra Leone who showed us so much love ❤️ I love you!!!! — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) December 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

