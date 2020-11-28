Erica Nlewedim Thanks Fans for the Rousing Sierra Leone Welcome

Erica Nlewedim is thankful.

The superstar and Kiddwaya are currently visiting Sierra Leone where they will appear as guests at the House Salone reality TV show.

The TV show, very similar to the just-concluded Ultimate Love show in Nigeria, is for couples. As the show nears the grand finale, the producers thought to invite Erica and Kiddwaya, whose love story wowed many people during their stay at the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Yesterday, Erica and Kiddwaya brought Freetown to a standstill; the welcome was so shocking, so rousing, that it made news headlines in the country.

Which is why Erica has taken to her page to thank everyone who came out to support them.

See her post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

