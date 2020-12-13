Erica Nlewedim Tells Fans Who Offer Unsolicited Advice: “I Didn’t Ask”

Erica Nlewedim loves her fans very much, but she also acknowledges that they can be overbearing sometimes.

The actress partied with mercy Eke last night and returned to Twitter hours later with a plea to fans, who have a penchant for offering unsolicited advice every time they meet her face-to-face.

“The ones who meet you for the first time in their lives and turn it into a session of unsolicited advice giving,” she wrote, including a laughing emoji, “I didn’t ask.”

And many people agree with her.

See her post:

