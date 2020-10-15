Erica Nlewedim Stuns at Dakore Egbuson’s Birthday Bash: Videos

Erica Nlewedim stepped out last night for Dakore Egbuson’s birthday bash in Lagos, and everyone can’t stop talking about it.

Dressed in a stunning gold dress by the famous Tolu Bally, the actress was a sight for sore eyes, and she rocked and bopped the music, dancing with Dakore Egbuson–the star of the night.

See the videos from the party below:

Erica please we need pictures please 😭😭 our usual 3 sets of pictures 😭😭 because wowwwwwwwwwww 😍😍😍😍😍😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oQt5qzkuK0 — Erica’s smile😁🌟✨ (@Ericassmile5) October 14, 2020

Erica at Dakore’s birthday party pic.twitter.com/V7OM6ORBea — Erica Fk Abudu (@glitzy_cynthia) October 14, 2020

Whoever is making Erica this excited tonight,thank you o, because this her excitement is giving me joy pic.twitter.com/FVlwemnnRG — Imade⭐🌟 (@himhayde) October 14, 2020

Erica the life of the party

Go baby they ghat nothing on you Kimmonnn⚡⚡☀️☀️🔥🔥😍😍 pic.twitter.com/saWcNnAro9 — Abeeyeh🌟🌟 #EndSars #EndSwat (@Abeeyeh1) October 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

