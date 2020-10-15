Erica Nlewedim Stuns at Dakore Egbuson’s Birthday Bash: Videos

Erica Nlewedim stepped out last night for Dakore Egbuson’s birthday bash in Lagos, and everyone can’t stop talking about it.

Dressed in a stunning gold dress by the famous Tolu Bally, the actress was a sight for sore eyes, and she rocked and bopped the music, dancing with Dakore Egbuson–the star of the night.

See the videos from the party below:

