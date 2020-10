Erica Nlewedim sat down with Chude Jideonwo for a chat, and everyone is talking about it.

The actress addressed her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house, why she has chosen to take responsibility for her actions, her relationship with Kiddwaya, and her plans for her future.

It is one of the most honest and heartfelt she has had since she left the Big Brother Naija house.

Watch the video below:

