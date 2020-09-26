Erica Nlewedim Signs Management Deal With Paul Okoye’s Famous Talent Company

Congratulations to Erica Nlewedim!

The actress and ex-Big Brother Naija star has taken to her Instagram to announce her management deal with Africa’s top management company, Paul Okoye’s Upfront and Personal Booking Company, the same company that runs the famous One Africa Music Festival.

Paul Okoye has worked also with the likes of Mercy Eke, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Tekno, and so many others. And this heartwarming news comes three weeks after Erica got disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

See her post below:

