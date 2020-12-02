Erica Nlewedim Shuns Laycon, Wizkid in Kiss Kill and Marry Game: Watch

Erica Nlewedim continues to mind the business that pays her, despite all efforts by folks on social media to continually pit her against Laycon.

Recently, the actress appeared on Beats FM show in Lagos, where she talked about her major deals with Nigerian Breweries’ Star Radler and Legend products.

At the end of the show, she was invited to participate in the usual “kiss, kill, and marry” game, and offered the options of three men–Kiddwaya, Laycon, and Wizkid.

Erica calmly sidestepped the options she knew so well would rile toxic conversations on social media, and chose to do everything with her partner, Kiddwaya.

