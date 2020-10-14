Erica Nlewedim Shares Reunion Video of Herself and Her Dad

Erica Nlewedim has made peace with her father again.

The actress took to her social media to share the heartwarming reunion video of herself, her father, and her relatives, which was recorded at an intimate event organised by her family.

This has moved her fans, especially because during her stay in the Big Brother Naija house, the actress spoke openly about being raised by a single mother, her attempts to make peace with her father and how he failed her all the time.

Now, it appears they have mended their relationship and this has touched the hearts of many people.

See the video below:

