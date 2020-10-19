Erica Nlewedim Refuses More Gift Offers From Fans: “You Have Done Enough!”

Erica Nlewedim has told her fans, the Elites, not to bother with getting her more gifts because they truly have done so much for her since her journey with the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Recall that after the actress got kicked out of the show, she received over $72, 000 in cash from fans, which is equal to the cash prize the winner of the show gets. She has since been waxing stronger, with fans supporting her movements, her deals.

Yesterday, during a Q&A with fans who wants to know more about her, she reveals her dreams of getting a Jaguar vehicle and Hermes and Chanel bag. And when her fans said they would pool funds to get her these items, she immediately shut it down.

“Noooooo Elites have done enough,” she quickly told them, adding, “I really appreciate.”

See the exchange below:

A house, a Jaguar, Chanel and Hermès bags, etc 😂 https://t.co/cHsPmOV6G3 — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) October 18, 2020

Noooooo Elites have done enough 🙏🏾 I really appreciate https://t.co/YLP6NlBT3D — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) October 18, 2020

