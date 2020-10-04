Erica Nlewedim Parties With Kiki Osinbajo in Abuja and Fans are Here for it!

Erica Nlewedim and Kiki Osinbajo are the ‘sismance’ many people have been waiting for.

Kiki, daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has been a huge fan of Erica and Kiddwaya during their stay in the house and even appointed herself a major stakeholder in the famous #Kiddrica romance.

She stood with Erica all through her turbulent period in the Big Brother Naija house, and remained a supporter after the actress got kicked off the show.

Yesterday, the women finally met and attended the Joeboy drive-in show with friends. And fans are so glad.

See the clips.

Erica and kiki 😭😭😭😭😭

They better release those pics now pic.twitter.com/WT5ALDu4fA — M҉j҉™🌺 (@JonSnowBabe) October 3, 2020

