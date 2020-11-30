Erica Nlewedim Names Favourite Actor, Reveals Her Dream Role

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Erica Nlewedim Names Favourite Actor, Reveals Her Dream Role

Erica Nlewedim has always spoken about her ambition to become one of the most awarded actress in Nigeria. Now, she has shared her dream role.

“Can’t wait to be in an action movie,” the actress captioned a modified photo of her dressed in superhero gear, which quickly stirred a conversation on her timeline, with fans asking questioned about her favourite movies and favourite actor.

Erica named Scarlet Johansson her favourite actor, adding that she loves all the movies the America superstar has featured in.

See the tweets:

,

Related Posts

Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu Lands Sports Commentary Show With Brila FM

November 30, 2020

Humility is a Better Sign of Success Than a Billion Dollars – Emenike

November 30, 2020

Debola Williams’s Fiancée, Kenny Daniel Speaks on Events Leading to Proposal

November 30, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply