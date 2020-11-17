Erica Nlewedim Looks Like a Dream in Mai Atafo: Check Her Out

Erica Nlewedim is enjoying her legendary moment.

The actress who recently bagged a double ambassadorial deal with Nigerian Breweries, took to her Instagram to share the photos from her recent shoot.

Dressed in a bespoke suit from the iconic Mai Atafo, the look complete with full bangs and a white cat eye sunglasses, the actress looks is a dream to behold.

See the people behind her gorgeous look:

Creative Director; @nellymesik

Photography: @trans4mazfotography

Styling : @rhodaebun for @rtfcompany

Makeup : @debbysez

Hair @kukushair

Hair Styled by : @indulgence_hairaffair

Suit @atafo.official

Jewelry @raya.jewellery from @41_luxelagos

Check out her photos:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

