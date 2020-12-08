Erica Nlewedim Learns How to Make Chicken Wrap With Mamador

Erica Nlewedim was a guest at Ify’s Kitchen where she was taught how to make a chicken wrap by the celebrity chef, in a show sponsored by Mamador.

It all started when the actress tweeted that she was craving chicken wrap and vegetable oil company, Mamador, replied with a note that they would love to host her in their sponsored show.

Yesterday, the cooking show happened and Erica returned to Twitter to show her appreciation.

She tweeted:

I had fun learning how to make spicy chicken wrap with @mamadorng pic.twitter.com/R2IGp1tydN — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) December 7, 2020

Check out what she wore to the event:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

