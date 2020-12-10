Erica Nlewedim, Laycon & Nengi Among Google’s 2020 Top-Trending Searches

Erica Nlewedim, Laycon and Nengi were some of the highly searched items on Google in Nigeria, in the year 2020.

For the actors category, Erica came third on the list which was topped by Rahama Sadau. Laycon was the sixth on the list of the category, People, which was topped by Joe Biden, while Nengi sits on the sixth position of the Actors category led by Rahama Sadau, Eniola Badmus, and Erica Nlewedim.

Other things which made the list include the Coronavirus, Money Heist TV show, the death of Kobe Bryant.

Check out the list here.

